Perth’s bluesy, road-worn virtuoso Tim Roose delivers a heartfelt debut with Rollin’ Stone

Tim Roose channels Perth blues and country on heartfelt debut EP Rollin’ Stone

Perth has quietly become a hotbed of musical talent, and Tim Roose is proof that the West Australian city’s creative well runs deep.

His debut EP, Rollin’ Stone, is a compact five-track snapshot of an artist who’s lived a life on the road — literally and metaphorically — and is finally ready to tell the story.

Opening with ‘Bitumen to Gravel’, Roose immediately sets the scene with harmonica-driven riffs, gravelly vocals, and a sound steeped in Western country and blues.

It’s classic country storytelling filtered through a Perth lens, the kind of road-worn authenticity that makes you feel like you’re riding shotgun.

There’s an immediacy to it — a pull unique to true country blues — with lyrics that recall the raw intensity of bands like Battlesnakes’ I Am the Vomit, though in a distinctly different genre.

‘Down By the Riverbed’, slows the pace, drawing on cinematic, atmospheric rock textures reminiscent of the Young Guns II soundtrack – a comparison we’ll always get behind.

‘Deadwood’ and ‘Listen To the Wind Blow’ takes the EP deeper into blues territory. Equal parts introspective and technically impressive, the former features a guitar solo that nods to Hendrix-level virtuosity while staying firmly rooted in Roose’s homegrown Perth sensibilities, yet paying homage to American musical tradition.

Lyrically, it’s a masterclass in maturity, weaving what we would like to dub ‘Perth poetry’ with subtle hints of rock-country sensibility.

The closer, ‘I’ll Be Gone,’ picks up the pace with wailing bluesy backing vocals by Chelsea J Gibson and a harmonica that nods to life on the road. It’s not about money — it’s a choice, and that choice has clearly paid off.

It lingers long after the final note, and Roose’s willingness to swear and keep it real adds an extra layer of honesty, creating a lived-in, unpretentious feel that defines his signature style throughout.

What sets Roose apart isn’t just his technical skill – which is considerable – but the story behind the music.

Having played guitar since childhood and toured extensively across Europe, Asia, and Australia, he’s seen the highs and lows of a musician’s life.

Past setbacks, like signing a bad deal in his twenties, only strengthened his resolve to return to his roots: live instruments, honest storytelling, and a refusal to chase trends.

Rollin’ Stone is both a personal and familial project, recorded in collaboration with his father, Roosta, and features the final ever recording at Perth’s legendary Satellite Recording Studio – the same place where Kevin Parker got his start.

In just five tracks, Tim Roose establishes himself as a captivating voice in contemporary Australian country and blues.

There’s grit, heart, and a road-tested authenticity to his work that makes Rollin’ Stone feel like the start of something much bigger.

Perth’s music scene may already be thriving, but with artists like Roose, it’s clear the city still has plenty more to offer.

Listen to Rollin’ Stone below.