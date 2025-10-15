Roast away, but at least Timbaland is not afraid of the future

Timbaland is copping some major flack for his latests drop

Timbaland‘s latest project in music tech, AI “artist” TaTa Taktumi, dropped the video for Glitch x Pulse this week, and surprise, surprise, Twitter had opinions.

Rapper JID roasted him: “Turkish Airline Hairline Timbaland strikes again smh,” while others piled on, calling the project “bullshit AI slop music.”

Timbaland might be pushing boundaries in a way that feels unfamiliar, but that’s the point.

Back in June on The Inner Court podcast, Timbaland laid it out: modern music is “uninspiring” and “soulless,” and the 2024 election only made it worse.

In his view, AI can capture something real. “I believe it’s the only entity that embodies a genuine soul right now,” he said. Bold? Definitely.

TaTa Taktumi is the flagship act for his new label, Stage Zero, which fuses human creativity with AI to explore new sounds like “A-pop.”

Genius or gimmick? We’re betting on genius.

Check out the vid above and make your own call.