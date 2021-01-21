Check out the 100 most popular songs that people put on their Tinder

Are you looking for a How To Fly kind of hookup or just pure WAP? The gods over at Tinder have just exposed Australia’s most popular dating anthems.

Ever wanted to combine your passions for online dating and music? Well, Tinder has the playlist just for you. The platform have compiled a list of every user’s featured song and figured out the 100 most popular.

No surprise that the Top 10 was heavily dominated by TikTok classics, with Blinding Lights taking out the #1 spot and WAP coming in at a close #2.

There’s no surprise that the US dominated the list, taking out the Top 10 in a clean sweep. Over 40% of the list was made up of hip-hop and rap acts, including DaBaby, Drake, and Roddy Rich.

A few home-grown classics did make the cut, including Tame Impala’s The Less I Know The Better (#14), Spacey Jane’s Booster Seat (#18), RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Innerbloom (#28), Lime Cordiale’s Robbery (#31), and Sticky Fingers’ How To Fly (#44). In fact, 12 Aussie bangers made the Thirstiest 100, if you will.

making baecation by @yungbabytate my tinder anthem so they know i mean business — birdo advocate (@extracredittt) January 19, 2021

No surprises that Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) is sitting comfortably at #69 either.

Despite Gen-z voting that they were most likely to match with someone if they repped Billie Eilish or Harry Styles, both artists barely made the cut. Watermelon Sugar just scraped into the Top 20 (#19) and Eilish’s everything i wanted only hit #96.

when choosing a tinder anthem my only goal is to come across as cool and aloof – tell me why i thought the eagles SCREAMED cool and aloof?? — Katie (@katie_rodriguez) January 18, 2021

You can find the full list here. Check out the Top 10 below:

Tinder’s Top 10 Dating Anthems

#1. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#2. WAP – Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

#3. The Box – Roddy Ricch

#4. ROCKSTAR – DaBaby, Roddy Rich

#5. Life is Good – Future, Drake

#6. Dreams – Fleetwood Mac

#7. Circles – Post Malone

#8. For the Night – Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, DaBaby

#9. SUGAR – BROCKHAMPTON

#10. Godzilla – Eminem, Juice WRLD