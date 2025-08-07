Black Sabbath’s PARANOID now comes on 4-inch vinyl

Vinyl lovers, meet your newest obsession: 4-inch records

Tiny Vinyl, a fresh company blending the vinyl revival with collectible culture, is releasing mini records that pack up to four minutes of music per side. Think of it as vinyl’s answer to pocket-sized magic.

These tiny discs spin at 33 RPM on your regular turntable, but they only use a tenth of the material of a classic 12-inch LP. Don’t let their size fool you — each comes with full artwork, authentic jackets, and limited-edition numbers.

Co-founders Neil Kohler and Jesse Mann tapped into a smart cultural cocktail: vinyl’s comeback, the love of mini collectibles, and the trend of shorter hit songs all rolled into one. “We wanted to reward fans with adorable, collectible, and playable vinyl,” they told Billboard.

Early releases already include heavy hitters like Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” eerie vibes from Ghost’s “Lachryma,” and pop sparkle from Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” You can pre-order these gems now at Target for $14.99 a pop.

Vinyl just got a whole lot cuter.