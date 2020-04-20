There’s nothing worse than bored kids running amuck at home from sheer boredom. Well, have no fear, because the geniuses at ABC ME are launching a brand new home isolation show to keep both you and the kids occupied.

[email protected] is a 10-minute daily program featuring some of our fave Aussie musicians, and the first one aired at 3pm yesterday.

G Flip and Tones and I have already been announced as guest stars and more are set to appear on ABC ME’s new home isolation show.

Hosted by TV Presenter Grace Koh, the program will include game shows, celebrity guests including Tones and I and G Flip, and even promises “recipes from the back of the pantry” and “DIY fancy dress from stuff lying around in the garage”.

More Aussie artists set to appear on the show include Rove McManus and Samantha Jade.

Producers of the show told TVTonight that amidst the craziness of social media in the times of Coronavirus, the program will air in an effort to reduce anxiety amongst the younger generation.

“We’re starting to see a lot of young people take on the anxiety of their families, communities, and government. [email protected] will be a place for our audience to come together and have a well-earned laugh at some serious silliness,” they said.

[email protected] will air at 3pm Monday-Thursday and another new show also hosted by Koh Quiz Mates will air at 3pm on Fridays on Channel 23 and ABC iView.