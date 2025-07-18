Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Review

After the wildly successful remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 , it was only natural for THPS 3 + 4 to drop in next.

Rather than reinventing the kickflip, this new bundle doubles down on what made the originals so iconic — tight mechanics, fast-paced gameplay, and the kind of attitude that made a whole generation want to skate.

The moment you bail for the first time, it clicks. Muscle memory takes over, and you’re back chaining manuals, reverts, and grinds like it’s 2001. For veterans, it’s second nature. For newcomers, the excellent tutorial gets you rolling fast and smooth into what feels like a 2000’s time capsule, in the best way.

There’s no storyline or lengthy intro, both 3+4 find you dropping into two-minute sessions packed with objectives, score targets, and pure flow. The structure’s exactly what it used to be on THPS 3 and this time around they’ve reworked THPS 4 to fit the same style as its predecessors. Progression is simple and satisfying: complete challenges, unlock new parks, and get better with every run.

Visually, THPS 3 + 4 has been given a serious glow-up. Every map’s been rebuilt from the ground up — with slick lighting, sharp textures, and buttery 60fps performance. The muscle and grit of the early 2000s is still here, just tighter and shinier.

The skater lineup mixes the old with the new. You’ve got legends like Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen and, my personal favourite, mega ramp legend Bob Burnquist, alongside newer names and even a surprise cameo from a famous skating ninja turtle.

You can also create your own custom skater and personalise everything from their style to their special moves.

And then there’s the soundtrack — always a hallmark of the series. THPS 3 + 4 brings back fan-favourites like Run-DMC, CKY, and Motorhead, but also layers in new blood like Vince Staples, IDLES, Fontaines D.C. and 100 Gecs.

It’s a genre-hopping playlist that nails the game’s energy — loud, weird, and unstoppable. Whether you’re bombing a hill or grinding a rail, the music pushes you forward.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a faithful, fast, and ridiculously fun revival. It hits every nostalgic note while giving just enough newness to pull in a fresh crowd. A couple of minutes per run, a killer soundtrack, and more tricks than your thumbs can handle — this is 00s skate heaven, remastered.