Top End Girl, The Cult of Trump and more: Happy’s weekend reading

On the list of fantastic new books for your weekend is Top End Girl, Miranda Tapsell’s funny and wise memoir as well as Anaesthesia, a book that sheds light on the mysterious experience of controlled unconsciousness.

An expert in the phenomenon of mind-control examines The Cult of Trump, the demographics of Australia are explored in The Future of Us and Rebecca Giggs takes us deep into the world of whales with her book, Fathoms. Let’s check out the selection.

Top End Girl by Miranda Tapsell

Fast becoming one of the most recognisable faces on Australian screens, Miranda Tapsell outlines her history, pride in her Aboriginality and love for film. She traces the steps that took her from an outsider to living her dream, along the way, imploring readers to open their hearts and minds to the significance of country and culture. Via Hachette.

The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How the President Uses Mind Control by Steven Hassan

As shocking as it is, we’ve grown accustomed to the alarming unpredictability of President Trump. But as Hassan points out in his book, there’s a method to the apparent madness. He reminds us that even the most level-headed can be convinced of some very strange ideas under the right circumstances. More at Simon & Schuster.

Anaesthesia: The Gift of Oblivion and the Mystery of Consciousness by Kate Cole-Adams

It’s hard to imagine a more significant advancement in medicine than anaesthetic: it makes surgery possible. In this ambitious exploration, Kate Cole-Adams reveals what truly happens when we decide to go under the knife. See Text for more.

The Future of Us: Demography Gets a Makeover by Liz Allen

We now live in a world of statistical insights. But how do we make sense of the numbers, in order to understand where we’re headed? Liz Allen takes a deep dive into the stats of the nation, giving us a more rounded view of Australia in order to help us construct a brighter future. Visit New South for more.

Fathoms: The World in the Whale by Rebecca Giggs

It’s a rare perspective: a view of the world and how humans affect it, through the lives of whales. In Fathoms, Rebecca Giggs unravels a powerful non-fiction narrative, masterfully blending history, philosophy and science. Via Scribe.