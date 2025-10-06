Tori Amos announces new album In Times of Dragons and 2026 European tour across Europe

The original ‘Cornflake Girl’ is back: Tori Amos readies In Times of Dragons and 2026 European Tour

Icon, innovator, and eternal firebrand Tori Amos has announced her 17th studio album, In Times of Dragons — a fiercely poetic follow-up to 2021’s Ocean to Ocean, due in spring 2026 via Universal’s newly revived Fontana label.

Calling the record “a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny,” Amos frames her latest work as a mythic reflection of real-world unrest — a response, she says, to “the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

Alongside the announcement comes a sprawling European tour, kicking off April 8 in Sheffield and wrapping up May 30 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Expect Amos’ signature blend of raw intimacy, virtuosic piano, and unflinching commentary — as she once again turns resistance into art.