We go Track By Track with Lachy John And The Red Bellies

Lachy John and The Red Bellies dive into their upcoming EP, nailing the perfect mix of indie-folk roots and bluesy rock

Their upcoming EP takes listeners through a mix of personal stories and vibrant sounds, kicking off with Magic, a collaboration with the Perth Symphony Orchestra.

Tracks like Since I Was Around bring that nostalgic Aussie folk-rock vibe, while Dreaming amps things up with catchy guitar riffs and harmonica bursts.

The band shifts gears with The Pessimist, a gritty rock tune with 80s vibes and intense guitar solos.

With each track, Lachy John and The Red Bellies prove they’re not afraid to experiment, offering a solid mix of upbeat jams, soulful ballads, and rock-driven moments.

It’s an exciting step forward for the band, and we’re here for it.

Track 1 – ‘Magic (Single Version)’

‘Magic’ is the opening track of the EP and was also the first single. It’s the fruit of a partnership with the Perth Symphony Orchestra and Sculpture By The Sea to write a piece to accompany one of the artworks at Sculpture By The Sea Cottesloe 2024. I was paired up with the installation artwork ‘Balga Boola – Bigsmob Balga’ by local Nyoongar artist, Sharyn Egan – a collection of handmade Balga (grass-trees) made from hay, wire and twine.

I was inspired by these beautiful, whimsical motifs and how Egan had created her own version of something from country. It got me thinking about the special connection to country we have as Indigenous people and thus, the concept of ‘Magic’ was born. The magic in our connection to country and each other. I was also influenced by the creation process of the artwork.

Multiple people helped out to create the motifs and, as the exhibition progressed, more motifs were added and the artwork grew in size – by the end, there was a whole forest of Balga on the beach at Cottesloe. This inspired much of the second part of the song – how we, as Indigenous Australians, have to come together as one in the face of adversity and hardship. Working from an Indigenous artwork also inspired me to incorporate lyrics in language for the first time in my career.

“Ngalang booja, ngalang koort, ngalang wirin,” which means, ‘Our country, our heart, our spirit’ in Nyoongar language.

Track 2 – ‘Since I Was Around’

The title track of the EP, ‘Since I Was Around’ is a song about ‘home’ and the nostalgic connections we have to places. It tells the story of a man who goes back to the place he grew up after years of being away and the familiar experiences and comforts that come along with that. Not long after I wrote the song, I made a trip down to Esperance, where I spent most of my childhood.

It had been a fair while since I was last there and, as the days went by, I started to realise that the lyrics to this song were coming to life right in front of me. Familiar smells, sounds, faces, places. Catching up with old friends. All things I wrote about in ‘Since I Was Around’ mere weeks beforehand. It was a completely cathartic and nostalgic experience.

The track itself has a distinct Aussie folk rock sound with a bit of country twang in the mix, a sound reminiscent of the early days of this project. It’s driven by a pulsing, flowing rhythm section, with folky harmonica and bluesy slide guitar adding soul to the sound. There’s layered harmonies, including one by my partner, Amara, which beautifully support the storytelling of the lead vocal.

The Yidaki (didgeridoo) grounds the song, rounding it out with a bit of my heritage. ‘Since I Was Around’ is like a warm hug to me, I hope listeners feel the same way.

Track 3 – ‘Dreaming’

‘Dreaming’ is the second single from the EP and the second song I ever wrote. It’s also the first track we’ve released with the full band. I wrote ‘Dreaming’ at 16 while living in the Pilbara desert town of Newman. It’s inspired by my deep connection to the ocean and feelings of longing for home.

Co-written with my old mate, Luke, the song captures our shared love for the coastal towns we grew up in—Luke being from Kalbarri and me from Esperance. It’s about missing the sense of belonging we felt by the sea and dreaming of being back on the coast. At its heart, it’s about finding our place in the world.

Musically, this song has grown immensely from its beginnings. It’s upbeat and energetic, with driving percussion, groovy bass-lines and catchy guitar and piano riffs that intertwine vibrantly. The harmonica adds a punchy, bluesy flare, while the Yidaki once again brings a grounding, earthy resonance that ties the song to the Australian landscape. Smooth harmonies add depth to the track and seamlessly support the raw, emotive lead vocals.

‘Dreaming’ really ramps up the energy of this EP.

Track 4 – ‘The Pessimist’

An introduction to our rockier side, ‘The Pessimist’ is an evocative tune about a person whose cup is always half empty. I wrote it about all the worst traits of certain people in my world to try to remedy some healing and forgiveness. I guess writing this song helped me to understand how different people become the way they are and find compassion for them.

With ‘The Pessimist’, we tried to replicate the intense subject matter in the music. It’s got spooky organ, soaring guitar solos and a punchy vocal track. It’s heavily layered and deeply rooted in 80s rock and blues, and even has a little psychedelic-grunge flavour. It’s dark, gritty and raw, and represents a change in our sound.

Track 5 – ‘Magic (EP Version)’

For me, the EP version of ‘Magic’ is probably the crown jewel of this body of work. I want to leave this one as a bit of a surprise for listeners so I’ll try not to give too much away… but expect a huge sound, combining blues and roots with rock n roll and 70s psych rock.

We surprised ourselves majorly with this track and certainly didn’t expect the revised version to come out the way it did. Needless to say, we’re bloody stoked with it.