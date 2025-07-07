From Sade to Jorja, heartbreak to healing, here’s Takara’s life in ten songs

Takara started out like a lot of us did — messing around with GarageBand in her bedroom, trying to figure out what her voice sounded like

Now she’s writing tracks that land somewhere between late-night texts and dancefloor therapy, blending Afrobeat, Amapiano, and R&B into something slick but still personal.

Her latest single, Pillow Talk, is her boldest yet — a cheeky, club-ready anthem about the chaos and comfort of going back to the wrong person

But behind the bangers are years of growth, grit and self-belief, which she unpacks through the tracks that shaped her journey.

From heartbreak to hustle, here’s Takara’s life in ten tracks.

Pillow Talk – Takara

Of course I had to kick it off with my new single. “Pillow Talk” is a flirty ode to that one situationship you swear you’re done with… until you’re not. We’ve all been there.

Into The Water – Takara feat. KAMAUU

This Afrosoul collab with KAMAUU still gives me chills. The vocal layers feel like a flowing river, and it marked a milestone — it helped me smash my 100K monthly listener goal.

Odessa – Caribou

I heard this once as a kid and couldn’t find it for years (pre-Shazam pain). When I finally found it, I fell in love with its weird, textured production. It’s why I got obsessed with making beats.

Blue Lights – Jorja Smith

Jorja was the first artist I saw live after moving to Chicago. Seeing someone who looked like me on stage made me feel like I belonged too.

No Ordinary Love – Sade

Choir teachers told me my voice was too low to sing lead. Then my dad introduced me to Sade — finally, someone with a tone like mine. She made me want to write for my own voice.

Stronger Than Ever – Raleigh Ritchie

I was at rock bottom when I first heard this. No job, no direction, no plan — just a dream people told me was unrealistic. This song helped me push through that and keep climbing.

Head In The Clouds – Naïka

I made this collab while navigating a pretty toxic, male-dominated part of the music scene. It reminded me I didn’t have to fit into their mould. It pushed me to find my tribe — especially women.

Mango – KAMAUU

This was the first song I heard from KAMAUU and I instantly knew I had to work with him. His voice just cuts through. So grateful it actually happened.

Bad – Takara

This one marked a new era. I started feeling like people saw me as a real artist, not just some girl trying to make it. It’s bolder, more dangerous — the beginning of me shedding old skin.

Me & Mr Jones – Amy Winehouse

Amy was the first voice that made me stop in my tracks. I remember hearing her and thinking, “That’s what I want to do with my life.” She’s my forever muse.