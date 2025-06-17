Track Review: Frank Sintich Displays Versatility in Heart Felt Collection

Frank Sintich’s life experiences touch the raw and unfiltered style he brings throughout his versatile mix of heart-rending tracks.

A born-and-raised Chicagoan, Frank’s musical career has taken him on stints with bands such as C’mon, C’mon, Chaser and The Hat Guys, along with tours through New Orleans headlining Frank and the French Quarter Kings for a two-track NOLA Sessions release in 2024 (with a follow-up coming out in 2025).

Sintich is currently churning out songs as a solo artist at a prolific pace, dropping 22 new songs since 2024, including Happy Mag favorite What Are You Gonna Do.

From What Are You Gonna Do tackling narcissism, celebrating the heartbeat of New Orleans in his NOLA Sessions and finally finding closure in Memory, here are some of Sintich’s most impactful tracks with commentary from Frank himself.

Memory

While driving, I unexpectedly heard a song deeply significant to a past relationship. Initially, the song evoked a wave of memories.

However, rather than dwelling on the relationship’s conclusion, I found myself appreciating the joy and happiness it brought over the years.

This experience highlighted the importance of acknowledging and embracing positive past experiences, even in the context of a relationship’s end.

“Memory” is a reflective piece about cherishing the good moments of past relationships.

Frank’s nostalgic lyrics and melody remind us that while we can’t erase the past, we can embrace the memories that shaped us.

Bayou Woman & Queen Bee (NOLA Sessions)

My deep connection to New Orleans, fostered through extensive travels over the past decade coinciding with various music festivals such as Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest, has led to enduring friendships within the community.

During a recent visit, I found inspiration in the city’s vibrant culture and rich history, culminating in the composition and recording of two original songs.

These recordings, “Bayou Woman” and “Queen Bee,” feature collaborations with highly accomplished Louisiana session musicians.

Shelton Sonnier, accordion, Steve Burke, saxophone, Jody Haydel, drums and David LaFaire on bass guitar, recorded at KS Productions in Slidell, Louisiana and Songcraft 2000 Studios in Portage, Indiana, co-engineered by Kurt Brunus and Lou Samaniego.

I dubbed this group “Frank & The French Quarter Kings.

The songs themselves employ evocative imagery and descriptive language to capture the unique atmosphere and cultural tapestry of the French Quarter.

Lyrical themes draw inspiration from the Mississippi River and the levee, reflecting the immersive experience of my extended stays in the city.

“NOLA Sessions” exemplifies a distinct facet of my creative expression, incorporating accordion and saxophone to blend the spirit of New Orleans jazz with my own rock-influenced style.