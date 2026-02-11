Watch the First Trailer for New Movie Erupcja, with Charli XCX

Charli XCX’s acting career is literally erupting.

Erupcja, a film by Pete Ohs, premiered last year at TIFF, and sees Charli XCX’s character Bethany stuck in Warsaw with her boyfriend as she has some complicated thoughts about their relationship and falls back into her old life and friendships.

This all happens whilst she waits out the aftermath of a volcanic eruption, by the way. (If you know how to speak Polish you already know that Erupcja means eruption.)

“My boyfriend’s gonna propose tomorrow,” says xcx’s character in the trailer. “With him, the earth doesn’t shake.” Seemingly, Erupcja is going to be just as existential as BRAT was.

Charli XCX stars in the film alongside Lena Góra, Jeremy O. Harris, and Will Madden, and they all worked together to write it, along with Ohs.

After this trailer release, all signs are pointing to Charli turning out to be the biggest movie star of 2026.

She’s already starring in Aidan Zamiri’s BRAT mockumentary The Moment, and is set to appear in Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death, Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, and Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex. She’s also releasing a new album for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

Erupcja is in theatres April 17th.