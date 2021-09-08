Trio attempts to shoot drugs into a prison with bow and arrow

A trio of bandits in South Australia have been charged after attempting to use a bow and arrow to shoot drugs into a prison.

Two men and one woman have been charged with the bizarre crime which took place in South Australia’s southern Flinders Ranges region.

Police received reports of a grey Mazda sedan parked outside Port Augusta Prison at around 5:30pm on Monday. The vehicle had three people inside, who were suspected of suspicious behaviour.

Port Augusta Prison staff told police that one of the men got out of the car and attempted to fire a package into the prison with… (are you ready for this?)…a BOW AND ARROW.

We have to give it to him – it’s pretty creative.

The act definitely alludes to the old ways, following in the footsteps of one of the greatest criminals in fairy-tale history – Robin Hood.

Robin Hood used a bow and arrow. Indiscriminate killing sprees are one thing but we can’t risk any redistribution of wealth. Come on man, priorities. pic.twitter.com/3pqrkw8mVW — Christian Hughes (@hughesck) September 1, 2021

However, where Robin Hood came through victorious in the end, the 32 year old Ridleyton man responsible for the ‘heroic’ move, was not so successful.

Shortly after firing his weapon with the package attached, he attempted to escape but was soon arrested near the jail.

Sigh.

The other two perpetrators attempted to drive away however, their vehicle was later found nearby on Racecourse Road. The 35 year old Wets Croydon man and 31 year old Findon woman were then arrested.

Their names were Little John and Lady Marian.

I’d very much like to be shot in the face with a bow and arrow right now — Nuna 💘 (@_annakin) September 6, 2021

No, we’re only joking.

After their arrest, the trio were charged with “introducing contraband into a correctional facility.”

Assessing the situation, the future does not look bright for the group. In South Australia, the possession of contraband within a 100m radius of any jail can result in a maximum penalty of 10 years.

They have been refused police bail and are due to face trial on Tuesday in Port Augusta’s Magistrates Court.

So what’s their charge? Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor?

The contents of the package have not been revealed. Authorities stated that the package has been seized and is under forensic examination.