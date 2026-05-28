U.S Officials push for $250 bill with Trump’s face

Two hundred fifty dollars, one gallon of gas.

As America’s cost-of-living crisis deepens, Trump officials are reportedly pushing the Treasury to mint a $250 bill featuring the president’s face.

The Washington Post reports that the Bureau of Engraving and Printing was asked to design the note, even though it is illegal for currency to feature any living person.

By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs. pic.twitter.com/FRA3s7a6YS — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2026

Treasury artists even consulted Trump on a mockup.

To bypass the law, Representative Joe Wilson introduced legislation permitting a sitting president’s likeness on money.

A Treasury spokesperson said the Bureau is moving proactively to produce the commemorative note ahead of America’s two hundred fiftieth anniversary.

Trump’s signature is already slated to appear on dollars later this year, making him the first sitting president with his name on currency.

Critics have blasted the vanity project, with Hillary Clinton joking that the bill would soon buy only a gallon of gas and a carton of eggs.

The move raises legal, historical, and economic eyebrows.