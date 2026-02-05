Trump mobilises all Federal Law Enforcement in Savannah Guthrie Kidnapping

A federal manhunt has officially been launched.

President Donald Trump has escalated federal involvement in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of ‘Today’ show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing since last weekend.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump announced he has ordered “ALL Federal Law Enforcement” to be at the disposal of local investigators in Tucson, Arizona, where the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has declared the case an abduction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

The statement, offering the nation’s prayers and a promise of total resource deployment, followed earlier comments where Trump vowed to provide aid.

The family has since made a direct plea, posting an emotional video urging the kidnapper to make contact and confirm Nancy Guthrie’s safety, as reports of a ransom demand circulate.