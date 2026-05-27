Trump’s freedom 250 concert books Vanilla Ice and Milli Vanilli for America’s 250th birthday

The cheeseball pop nostalgia you didn’t vote for.

For America’s 250th birthday, Donald Trump’s ‘Freedom 250’ celebration is doubling as a time machine to 1990.

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall will feature a surreal lineup: Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli (one surviving member each), C+C Music Factory, Young MC, and Poison’s Bret Michaels.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The lineup for The Great American State Fair is here — and it’s bringing the hits. 🇺🇸🎶 Martina McBride, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels …and many more. 16 days. 56 states… pic.twitter.com/DJdypWJl3P — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) May 27, 2026

Nostalgia act Flo Rida, country star Martina McBride, and the Commodores round out the bill.

The 16-day event, running June 25 to July 10, also promises a White House lawn UFC fight and a DC grand prix (on roads not built for speed).

Notably, Milli Vanilli weren’t even American, though their ghost singers were. Organisers ask for RSVPs, though the process remains murky.

“Many more” acts are teased, but the core lineup suggests the administration is aiming for maximum cheeseball pop nostalgia.

Whether this honours the nation or just one man’s taste in one-hit wonders is left for history to judge.