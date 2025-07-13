Trump floats stripping Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship—but can he?

Spoiler: The Constitution says no.

In a fiery social media post, President Donald Trump claimed he’s “giving serious consideration” to revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship, reigniting their long-running feud.

The comedian, who recently relocated to Ireland, has been a vocal critic of Trump, slamming his policies and leadership.

But legal experts say Trump’s threat holds no weight. The Supreme Court ruled in 1967 that citizenship cannot be stripped from native-born Americans.

“The president has no authority to take away citizenship,” said Amanda Frost, a constitutional law professor. “The government doesn’t get to choose its people.”

O’Donnell, born in the U.S., could only lose citizenship voluntarily, something she shows no interest in doing. Instead, she fired back online, mocking Trump’s latest outburst.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

This isn’t the first time Trump has targeted critics with citizenship threats, but legal reality remains unchanged: the Constitution protects birthright citizenship.

For now, O’Donnell, and the law, seem to have the last word.