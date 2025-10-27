Twenty One Pilots plead for return of Stolen Fan-Made USB

Twenty One Pilots appeal to their devoted “Clique” to return a USB drive filled with shared memories.

In a heartfelt plea, Twenty One Pilots are turning to their dedicated fanbase to solve a sentimental mystery.

A unique USB drive, central to their pandemic-era “Level of Concern” living video project, has vanished.

The drive, containing a mosaic of fan-submitted clips, was stolen from the band’s Fan Premiere Exhibit during their Los Angeles concert this past Sunday.

The band has issued a sincere public request for its anonymous return, emphasising the item’s profound emotional weight.

“The Level of Concern USB drive carries significant meaning for the band and its history,” their statement read, offering a no-questions-asked repatriation policy.

They’ve even provided the address of their record label, Warner Music Group, as a safe drop-off point.

This incident highlights the intense connection, and sometimes, the pitfalls, of such a devoted community.

The band hopes their clarion call will resonate with the very fans the drive was meant to unite, urging whoever has it to help bring this piece of their shared history back home.