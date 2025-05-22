Fire Walk With Us: Twin Peaks stars reunite for Lynch Tribute

A tour as mysterious (and delightful) as a slice of cherry pie.

The owls are not what they seem—but this Twin Peaks cast reunion tour is very real.

Stars Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Harry Goaz (Deputy Andy), and Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Moran) will embark on an 18-city U.S. tour this summer, joined by Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) at select dates, for “Twin Peaks: Conversations with the Stars.”

The events promise behind-the-scenes stories, fan meet-and-greets, and a poignant tribute to the late David Lynch, who blessed the tour before his passing in January 2025.

Highlights include two iconic Washington stops: Afternoon Tea at the Palmer House in Everett (Oct. 18) and a return to Kiana Lodge (Oct. 20), where Laura’s plastic-wrapped body was discovered in the pilot.

VIP tickets offer photos with the cast and autographed posters, while general admission unlocks an evening of surreal nostalgia.

“David wanted fans to celebrate Twin Peaks together,” said executive producer Sabrina S. Sutherland, who’ll share untold stories from The Return.

Tickets are on sale now—and damn fine coffee is optional.