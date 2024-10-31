Ty Walker and the Humanoids unleash celestial ecstasy on Home On The Strange

Ty Walker and the Humanoids is a band of unparalleled creativity, bringing intergalactic otherworldliness to country music

Home On The Strange is the sophomore album of South-Montana based Ty Walker and the Humanoids, a unique collective crafting what they call “galactic twang.”

Their origin story is one-of-a-kind: members Glarzak, Thumper, Gary and Glork of the Humanoid species, abducted Walker to front their band.

Blending soul, psychedelic-rock and country, Ty Walker and the Humanoids have created an entire musical entity, and their live shows are as immersive and otherworldly as you would expect.

The latest album, Home On The Strange, is a 15-track phenomenon, taking you on a journey through space and sonics.

It opens with “Intro,” a brief 30-second piece that evokes the feeling of Walker’s abduction, featuring warped vocals layered atop a warbling synth.

Next is “Horseflies”, a modern country track infused with shaky percussion and invigorated synths, played by the band’s android, Silver Lining.

“All Hat No Cattle” follows, featuring a catchy guitar riff with distorted voices chatting in the background.

“Never Odd or Even” is a slower and moodier track, with a natural flow created by a harmonica and keys reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s Meddle.

One of my personal favourites off the album, “Dreams of Tokyo” manages to blend traditional country instruments with blaring synths and reverbed vocals.

“Sticks to the Gum” brings an acoustic element, building slowly into a chorus where Walker’s voice is as deep and sultry as Johnny Cash.

“You got your fingers and thumb/In the shape of a gun/What have we become?” Walker sings.

“The In Between” is a short intermission, with a soft guitar riff playing atop silky synths that dip in and out, seeming to go above and below one another in a harmonious marriage of sounds.

Following up is “Jerome (Channel 24)”, which opens with a mashup of radio static and soulful keys.

The track tells the story of an elusive Marlboro-smoking man named Jerome, traipsing through the universe unbound and only occasionally tuning into a certain channel to make contact with his friends.

“Reptile Skin” follows, carrying a classic country feel, with an intro reminiscent of Paul McCartney’s Ram.

However, the tempo picks up, and a strong beat ensues that gives extra depth and flavour to Walker’s soft vocals and percussive flow.

“Glarphonian Goo” is an unorthodox anthem of sorts, spanning just over one minute and featuring clapping and chanting of a repeated melody.

You can very well picture Walker and his alien band members marching to this, and I can only assume this is a song that brings the fun and playfulness to their live shows.

“Water To Slime” offers a more alternative-country vibe, but with similar chanting vocals to “Glarphonian Goo,” creating an anthemic feel.

Up next is “Game Show Host”, which is sharp and snappy with its repeating lyrics and choppy instrumentals.

This full-bodied track is broken up by an instrumental break with that same playful, static talking voice in the background and a cheerful guitar melody, before returning for a strong and vibrant, country-rock finish.

“Ty’s Daydream” begins where “Game Show Host” ends, showcasing a beautifully intricate piano solo with grating guitar behind it.

It transitions peacefully as the piano ends, with fading synths, guitars and voices that give it an ethereal feeling.

“Follow Zeob” is next, and is another gentle country track that is as cheeky as it is soothing, with twinkling synths and the gentle strum of a guitar.

Zeob, according to the band, is a divine priestess, conduit to The Moosh, the deity who is in charge of the multiverse and the nine universes within it.

Closing the album is “Cosmic Mystery”, with a wiggling, jumpy beat and a fitting title to finish off an album as enigmatic as this one.

“I’m a man from many dimensions/And it’s a strange state of being/But I’ll do my best to convey all that I know/Of this ever-evolving mystery,” Walker sings.

Ty Walker and the Humanoids is truly one of the most unique bands we’ve come across in a while, and their music is as good as it gets.

Blending that warm, country feel with an alienish fusion is no easy feat, but Ty Walker and the Humanoids have done it seamlessly.

Check the album out below and head to their Instagram page for any updates on upcoming shows.