Tapped In: Tyler, the Creator’s latest ‘Stop Playing With Me’ video

Tyler, the Creator invites fans to let loose in his expressive new video and album

In suit of chromocopia, Tyler, the Creator’s week-long cryptic breadcrumbing delivers Don’t Tap the Glass – his second album in less than a year, dropped Monday morning and packed with ten blistering new tracks.

In the hours following the release, an official video for STOP PLAYING WITH ME was released.

Directed by Tyler himself, the video features cameos from LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Pusha T, and Malice.

The central premise of DON’T TAP THE GLASS, as detailed in a note to fans from Tyler himself, is an intentional pushback against a widespread aversion to letting loose in public.

Tyler’s hopes is for everyone to move – physically and emotionally – while tapping into the DON’T TAP ethos.

In a statement shared via instagram, Tyler touches on the thought of being perceived. The very shrinkage one can endure when they are afraid to let loose in public.

“I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost.

It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time…”

This sentiment is followed throughout the video with emphasised music speakers blaring the new track as Tyler erratically yet joyously dances around stiff and stagnant cameos of Lebron and fellow artists. This goes on to be reflective as Tyler expresses the connection of letting go.

“I just got back from a ‘listening party’ for this album and man was it one of the greatest nights of my life. 300 people. No phones allowed. No cameras. Just speakers and a sweatbox. Everyone was dancing, moving, expressing, sweating. It was truly beautiful. I played the album front to back twice, it felt like that pent up energy finally got released and we craved the idea of letting more of it out. There was a freedom that filled the room.”

Tyler the Creator’s versatility and creativity delivers a visual reminder of tender human connection – especially in the face of our online world. Check out his latest video above.

Words by Veniana Vachego.