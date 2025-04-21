Ubisoft Drops First Look at ‘Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune’ + More Exciting News!

Become the galaxy’s most wanted: New DLC, free demo & Nintendo Switch 2 release!

The scoundrel life just got sweeter!

Ubisoft unveiled ‘Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune,’ a thrilling new story pack launching May 15, sending Kay Vess and Nix on a treasure hunt alongside fan-favourite pirate Hondo Ohnaka.

Players will battle the ruthless Rokana Raiders, explore the mysterious Khepi Tomb, uncover hidden galactic treasures, and smuggle dangerous cargo for new rewards.

Haven’t tried the game yet? A free demo is live now, offering three hours of high-stakes action on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and PC.

Plus, Ubisoft confirmed ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ is blasting onto Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4—mark your calendars!

‘A Pirate’s Fortune’ is free for Season Pass holder, and all players get ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’-themed cosmetics in the May update.

Ultimate and Deluxe Edition owners also unlock bonus Naboo and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs to uniquely style their outlaw adventures.

With discounts up to 50% off, there’s never been a better time to join Kay’s galactic heist.

Whether you’re a seasoned outlaw or new to the game, the demo and upcoming DLC promise explosive adventures across the Outer Rim.

Watch the ‘A Pirate’s Fortune’ reveal trailer below now and grab the demo!