Ukraine signs application for EU membership

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine’s application to join the European Union on Monday.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt yesterday and soon after, Ukraine’s President asked to join the EU.

Ukraine entered into discussions with Russia hoping to organise a ceasefire and to end the invasion and Russia entered demanding “neutrality” from Ukraine, which presumably means Ukraine wouldn’t be allowed to join the EU.

We’re unsure how the discussion went at this stage however, negotiations are set to continue over the coming days.

More to come.