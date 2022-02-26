Ukraine is dismantling road signs to confuse Russian Soldiers

After an overnight request from the Ukraine’s interior ministry, residents have been advised to remove prominent street signs in order to confuse invading Russian troops.

“In order to confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving to Ukraine, we call: – to remove plaques with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their regions,” the Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter. “We will do everything possible to clear Ukraine of the Russian occupier as soon as possible!”

!!! Ukraine’s Interior ministry asked residents to take down street signs in order to confuse oncoming Russian troops. The state road-signs agency went one step further. (Roughly: all directions are to “go fuck yourselves”) pic.twitter.com/8xVjceqRfx — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 26, 2022

As the world helplessly watches on, Ukravtodor (the State Agency of Motor Roads of Ukraine) posted the plea to Facebook alongside an image of a sign with all directions instructing Russian soldiers to “f*** off”. It wrote: “URGENT. We must dismantle road signs on all roads across the country.

More to come.