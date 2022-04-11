Russia’s Foreign Minister says Ukraine war was meant to end US domination

In a somewhat concerning address, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, claims his country started the Ukraine conflict to weaken the US.

Speaking to a state-owned news channel, Rossiya 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has hinted at the intended scale or the Ukraine conflict, stating that the war was “meant to put an end” to global domination by the United States and limit the expansion of NATO.

“Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion [of NATO] and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” explained Lavrov, according to a translation from Russian media outlet RT.

As the invasion first began, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s explanation for the conflict was the “denazification” of Ukraine, based on the way the country was allegedly treating Russian-born residents.

