Unique things to do on Valentines Day if you are a music lover

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, but that doesn’t mean you have to walk the path of tried and tested methods.

If you and your significant other are music lovers, there are many cool Valentine’s Day ideas that you can try, especially if you feel like you have been there and done that when it comes to the more typical move and dinner dates.

Let creativity rule, go to a show, go stargazing, play a Valentine’s Day game, make a mix tape, set the mood with a sexy candle, and play some great music to remind you why you fell in love with each other in the first place.

Here are a few of our favs to make Valentines a day or night to remember.

Music

Surprise the one you love with a ticket to see their favourite music. Frontier Touring has dibs on some of the most phenomenal acts coming our way. With a lineup as good as these, you will bring some serious joy to your lover’s face, when you present them with a Valentine’s Day gift as sweet as these.

Lorde

Lorde is a singer-songwriter and record producer from New Zealand. Her music is known for its introspective lyrics, electronic production, and her powerful and distinctive voice. She first gained international recognition in 2013 with her hit single “Royals.” After releasing her highly-anticipated new single, “Solar Power,” (released on August 20, 2021 through Universal Music) the first new music in four years the renowned singer will embark on a tour across the Antipodes to begin 2023.

LORDE

THE. SOLAR POWER TOUR

Soccer Mommy

The highly-talented Soccer Mommy, will be returning to Australia in February 2023. After previously touring the country in 2019 with headline shows and as part of the Falls Festival lineup, Soccer Mommy, also known as Sophie Allison, will be performing in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide. In addition, she will also be performing for fans on the West Coast as part of the Perth Festival lineup. Having previously toured with artists such as Paramore, Vampire Weekend, Kacey Musgraves, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others, fans can expect a dynamic and exciting performance from Soccer Mommy.

SOCCER MOMMY

AUSTRALIA 2023

King Princess

Indie-pop visionary King Princess, will be performing two East Coast headline shows in March 2023 in support of her latest album release, Hold On Baby, which was released in 2022. The Brooklyn-born vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, who has sold-out tours and performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo, will be performing at the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on March 11th and at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on March 15th. These shows will be King Princess’s debut headline shows in Australia since 2019 and they sold out immediately. Don’t miss this chance to see one of the hottest artists in music live. King Princess will also be touring as a special guest of Florence + The Machine.

KING PRINCESS

HOLD ON BABY TOUR

Florence + the Machine

Florence + The Machine will be returning to Australia and New Zealand for arena shows in March 2023, as part of their worldwide Dance Fever Tour. Known for their stunning vocals, mesmerizing choreography, and captivating live performances, last toured the region in 2019 and received high praise from audiences. Australia has been a strong supporter of Florence + The Machine since the band’s early days, and they were part of the Laneway Festival lineup in 2010.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see Florence + The Machine return to Australian and New Zealand shores in 2023, with their most spectacular live show yet, featuring special guest King Princess.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

DANCE FEVER TOUR

Have a Games Night

Strip Poker

Pop on a few of your favourite tunes, and keep it classic with a fun little game of Strip Poker. The inventive little kit may appear to be a work of literary art on the outside, but open the ‘book’ and you will find a small book containing an original short story about a game of strip poker called Winner takes All, and underneath that a pack of original cards, 48 chips and the rules of the game. There is even a handy crib sheet to the ranking of ‘hands’. The perfect present for the person you desire.

STRIP POKER KIT

AGENT PROVOCATEUR

Trivia

Play music trivia: Have a friendly competitive game of Finish That Song. This 290-song collection includes all-time favourites from today and decades past, spanning various music eras. You can read the lyrics or even better, sing the famous line and challenge your family and friends to complete the song by singing the next line. The fewer attempts it takes them to complete the song, the more points you score. This game is a fun way to reminisce and sing along to some famous lyrics, and it’s a great way to prove your music knowledge to your family and friends.

FINISH THAT SONG

DIESEL AND DUTCH

Make a Mixtape

Whether you make a playlist for each other or make one as a surprise gift, a mixed tape can be a fun and personal way to share music or other audio content with someone special. It allows the creator to curate a collection of songs or clips that have a specific theme or meaning, and to share their taste in music. Additionally, it is also a great way to express feelings or emotions, tell a story, or create a specific mood.

Make a Spotify playlist: this is a no-brainer if you already have an account. Make a customised playlist for the one that you love, and send it via a sweet little message.

Create a Youtube Playlist: YouTube, similar to Spotify, allows for the creation of playlists. A unique aspect of this feature on YouTube is that the playlists can include not only music, but also movie clips, TV segments, and vlogs that hold personal significance or may be enjoyed by others.

USB Playlist: Use an updated cassette tape like this great little number, available on ETSY. It’s the perfect gift to serenade your loved one with personally selected tunes. More effort than a Spotify playlist, but worth it, because when they plug this baby into the computer, it’s a visual treat, that screams some serious feels.

MIXTAPE

USB MIXTAPE

Star Gazing

Star gazing is considered very romantic because it often takes place in a peaceful and secluded setting, and can provide an opportunity for couples to spend quality time together while enjoying the natural beauty of the night sky. The darkness and the twinkling lights in the sky make the ultimate romantic ambiance. Additionally, what’s not to love about the vastness of the universe and the awe-inspiring beauty of the stars which evoke feelings of wonder and amazement? It’s also a great way to make memories together, as a couple, as you can choose a specific location that you can go back to and look at the stars together.

If you’re in a city, you can try visiting an observatory or planetarium. Whether you hit Observatory Hill in Sydney on your own, or book a tour in the Blue Mountains you can’t go wrong with the night sky.

STAR GAZING

STAR GAZING TOURS WITH DIMITRI

Plan a Staycation

Create a relaxing spa day at home. Give each other massages and take turns creating a relaxing atmosphere with candles and music. If you need a little guidance or inspiration, look to Jonny, because this hot little number knows how to light up the room on Valentine’s Day. Made from Soy wax, and hand-poured in Melbourne, ‘Flame’ has a burn time of 45 hours. All you need to do is light it up, breathe it in, and slide into the soothing mood set by the flickering flame. Scented with top notes of lemon, and black pepper, and base notes of woody, cedarwood, and galbanum, it more than sets the tone for a spicy and warm prelude to a sensual and romantic Valentine’s day.

JONNY

FLAME

Activities

Make it a date at Clay Sydney, and experience the romance of pottery-making. Bring your significant other for a wheel-throwing session. Emulate Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze’s iconic pottery scene from ‘Ghost’ and get creative with your hands! Perfect for first dates or anniversary celebrations, the team at Clay Sydney will guide you through the process of turning a ball of mud into a unique creation (or not, it’s all up to you). No experience is needed, and BYO Wine is welcome, to make it extra romantic.

CLAY SYDNEY

POTTERY CLASS

These are just a few ideas to get you started, the possibilities are endless. The most important thing is to find something that you both enjoy and to make it a special and unique experience. Ultimately, the most important thing is to spend the day with the person you love and to make it special in a way that is meaningful to both of you.