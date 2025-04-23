Unravelling the Mysteries of Maul: The Shadows and the Sith

A new Star Wars tale emerges, diving deep into Maul’s madness, magic, and mayhem

Just when you thought the Star Wars universe couldn’t get any more expansive, here comes another animated adventure to add to the galaxy of stories that have been growing since George Lucas first took us to a galaxy far, far away in 1977.

This time, it’s all about Maul, the brooding Sith Lord with a backstory as mysterious and complex as a Pink Floyd concept album.

Announced at the Star Wars Celebration Japan, we’ve got the lowdown on Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord straight from the horse’s mouth.

That’s right, Sam Witwer, the voice actor who’s been narrating Maul’s electrifying journey all these years, dropped some intriguing insights in an exclusive interview.

Maul’s Blues: A Sith in Existential Crisis

According to Witwer, the story kicks off a year after the Clone Wars. Maul is in a bit of a pickle – his crew has either abandoned him or stabbed him in the back.

So, imagine a rockstar who’s just been ditched by his band – what’s his next move? That’s what Maul’s got to figure out.

Witwer elaborated on the character’s turmoil: “He comes from a time of magic, knights, passion, enthusiasm, aggression, fire – magic.

Now he is seeing an empire that he knew was coming, and the magic and the color is being sucked out of the universe.”

From Jedi Slayer to Mentor: Maul’s Unexpected Journey

As the story progresses, there’s a twist in the tale. Witwer hints that Maul, who’s been trained from birth to be a Jedi-killing machine, may find a new purpose in mentoring a young apprentice.

A surprise character, whose identity remains under wraps. Like a secret track on a beloved album, we’re excited to see who this character turns out to be!

Behind the Scenes: Maul’s Ongoing Development

Witwer isn’t just lending his voice to Maul, he’s also involved in the development of the project, bouncing ideas back and forth with Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni.

It’s like a jam session between a rockstar and a legendary producer, teasing out the best riffs and rhythms to create a killer track. Or in this case, an unforgettable chapter in Maul’s life.

The Ultimate Question: Why Maul Stayed Loyal to Palpatine

Witwer is also delving deep into the character’s motivations.

He’s questioning why Maul, despite all the betrayals and losses inflicted by Palpatine, never gave him up to the Jedi.

It’s a question that rings as loud and persistent as the chorus of a catchy song, and fans are eager for the answer.

Bad Guys versus Worse Guys: A Promise of Intrigue and Darkness

What to expect from this new Star Wars saga? Witwer promises a gripping tale of “bad guys versus worse guys.” Maul, he says, is as bad as ever, maybe even worse.

It sounds like a killer mash-up of heavy metal and punk rock, and we can’t wait to dive into this high-octane galactic drama!

So, while we don’t have a release date yet, this tantalizing peek into the shadows of the Sith Lord’s world has us on the edge of our seats.

Like waiting for the drop in an epic EDM track, the anticipation is half the fun!

And with Witwer and team at the helm, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be worth the wait.