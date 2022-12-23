Unwritten Law share dates for biggest-ever Aussie tour in 2023

Californian punk icons, Unwritten Law are gearing up for an epic return to their “favourite country,” Australia, in 2023.

For the first time since 2020, SoCal punk rockers, Unwritten Law will return to Aussie shores for a 17-date tour, in celebration of their latest record, The Hum.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (December 22), the band shared the delightful news: “Hey Australia, since this is the longest time we’ve been away from our favorite country, and seeing as we dropped a record this year… we present: THE HUM TOUR AUSTRALIA 2023.”

They added, “17 shows, different sets every night and for the first time ever we’ll be playing new songs off THE HUM, and yeah… we’ll probably play C.P.K. Come help us kick off 2023 in style, we can’t wait to see you all in Feb!”

Scheduled to kick off in mid-February in Queensland, Unwritten Law will make their way across all major cities, before wrapping up in Adelaide in mid-March.

Tickets for each show are now on sale. Grab them here. For more info, head over to the band’s official website. See the full list of tour dates below.

Unwritten Law 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 16th February – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich

Friday, 17th February – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Saturday, 18th February – Chardons Corner Hotel, Brisbane

Sunday, 19th February – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville

Wednesday, 22nd February – Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Thursday, 23rd February – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Friday, 24th February – The Ettamogah, Kellyville Ridge

Saturday, 25th February – Dee Why RSL, Northern Beaches

Sunday, 26th February – Crowbar, Sydney

Thursday, 2nd March – York on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn

Friday, 3rd March – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights

Saturday, 4th March – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Sunday, 5th March – Torquay Hotel, Torquay