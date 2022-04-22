The US say they will ‘respond accordingly’ if China set up Solomon Islands military base

As China continues to develop a relationship with the Solomon Islands, US officials are working to re-establish an embassy in Honiara.

We’ve jumped the gun a bit there, you don’t need to panic just yet. But there’s been a few rumours floating round that China might have plans to set up a military base a tad closer to Queensland than Australia would ideally like.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has assured the Australian government that this is not the case, but it’s not really a chance they’d like to take.

Naturally, the big dogs, AKA the United States of America, have weighed into the situation, warning China that they would “respond accordingly” if they try to set up a Solomon Islands military facility.

The White House has also promised to re-establish a US embassy in Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands, as well as ramping up their foreign aid in the nation.

Speaking on the embassy, former diplomat James Carouso made it pretty clear that he thought it was a mistake to close the original US embassy in Honiara 30 years ago.

Shadow Minister for Education Tanya Plibersek agrees, telling ABC News Breakfast, “I think the fact that the US embassy has been closed in the Solomons for some time is perhaps something, you know, something to be remedied now”.

