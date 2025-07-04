Usher cancels his 2025 Australian Tour – Here’s what we know

Usher’s not coming after all — and yes, your refund’s on the way

Usher has pulled the pin on his upcoming Australian tour, which was set to hit Melbourne and Sydney across November and December this year

Ticketek quietly updated fans with the news, saying the tour “will no longer be proceeding.” All tickets—refundable or not—will be automatically refunded to the original payment method, no action needed. If you bought with a gift voucher or from a Ticketek agency, keep an eye on your email for next steps. Refunds could take up to 30 business days to land.

The shows were meant to be Usher’s first Aussie headline dates in over a decade, and demand was strong enough that extra nights were added in both cities.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, and Live Nation hasn’t issued a statement yet. Worth noting: this isn’t the first time Usher’s postponed or cancelled shows, including several U.S. dates last year due to injury.