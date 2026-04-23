Usher and Chris Brown expand tour, scrutiny follows

More Tickets, more cities, and more questions.

Usher and Chris Brown have expanded their tour after strong initial sales, extending what was already a high-demand run into something even bigger.

Commercially, it tracks. Optically, it’s harder to ignore what the general public is seeming to ignore.

Because while the numbers are strong, so are the histories.

Particularly in Chris Brown’s case, where past legal issues and long-standing criticism remain part of the broader conversation, even as the industry moves forward without much pause.

Of course, the expansion doesn’t engage with any of that. It simply scales, more dates, bigger reach, louder rollout.

And now Bruno Mars has quietly entered the conversation, resharing the tour announcement via Instagram Story.

Just enough to sidestep the conversation surrounding both stars’ pasts.