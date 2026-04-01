Vacations announce 2026 Australia tour

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day.

Vacations have just cleared all but three posts from their Instagram as they prepare to enter a new era.

The Australian indie rockers are planning to drop a brand new single on May 12th titled ‘Holy Grail’, but to tie fans over until then, they’ve just announced a national tour.

The single isn’t a standalone but rather part of an upcoming album that doesn’t yet have a release date – but fans can safely assume it might be soon considering the trek kicks off in July.

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While they’re at it, the band will also tour Asia and the US, including their MATES Festival in Queens, New York, which is entering its third year.

The festival will go ahead at the Knockdown Centre on Saturday, June 20th, and will feature both Aussie and international names including grentperez, girlpuppy, Mamalarky, Alex Lahey, Horse Jumper of Love, Thelma Plum, and Winter.

Tickets for the Holy Grail tour will go up this Friday, April 3rd, at 10am AEDT – find out more by heading to the Vacations website.

The full tour dates are here:

Thursday June 4 – Los Angeles, CA at The Troubadour

Tuesday June 9 – Austin, TX at Antone’s

Wednesday June 10 – Dallas, TX at Club Dada

Saturday June 13 – Chicago, IL at Subterranean

Saturday June 20 – New York, NY at Knockdown Center (MATES Festival)

Wednesday June 24 – Toronto, ON at The Garrison

Friday July 3 – San Juan City, PH at Music Museum

Sunday July 5 – Kuala Lumpur, MY at Voxlive

Monday July 6 – Singapore, SG at Foo Chow Building

Thursday July 9 – Jakarta, ID at M Bloc Live

Saturday July 11 – Perth, AU at Freo Social

Sunday July 12 – Adelaide, AU at UniBar

Thursday July 16 – Brisbane, AU at The Triffid

Friday July 17 – Melbourne, AU at 170 Russell

Saturday July 18 – Sydney, AU at Metro Theatre

Sunday July 19 – Newcastle, AU at The Act at Earp Distillery