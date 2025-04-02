Val Kilmer, hollywood’s maverick, dies at 65

The star of Top Gun, The Doors, and Tombstone leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable roles

Val Kilmer, the charismatic and enigmatic star of Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Tombstone, has passed away at 65 after a battle with pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes confirmed to The New York Times.

The actor, whose career spanned decades and genres, leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most complex talents.

Kilmer first captivated audiences as the cocky Iceman in Top Gun (1986), cementing his place as a rising star. His transformative portrayal of Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991) and his scene-stealing turn as Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993) solidified his status as a versatile actor.

Despite clashes with directors—including Joel Schumacher, who famously called their Batman Forever collaboration “bliss” only when Kilmer wasn’t speaking to him—his performances were often praised for their intensity and depth.

After a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis, Kilmer continued working, even reprising his role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), his voice altered but his presence as commanding as ever.

Val Kilmer is survived by his children, Mercedes and Jack. Hollywood remembers him not just as a star, but as a fiercely original artist who left an indelible mark on cinema.

Rest in peace, Iceman.