VANESSJAH is done with fake relationships on sophomore single ‘I’m The One’

Sydney singer-songwriter pairs thunderous production with soul-baring lyrics on riotous new single ‘I’m The One’.

VANESSJAH has wised up to the toxicity of certain relationships on her blistering new pop-rock single, ‘I’m The One’.

The track, which marks the Sydney singer-songwriter’s sophomore single, opens with screechy guitar melodies and shouty sing-along chants, setting the stage for a track that’s going to be a riotous and rip-roaring joyride.

The rock side of VANESSJAH is extremely well-polished, and she clearly has an ear for the genre’s punchier, harsher moments.

She sings alongside thunderous drums and even incorporates discordant guitars, showcasing her ability to combine heavier sounds with a pop sheen.

For all her noisier flourishes — which later come to include clashing cymbals and subtly distorted vocals — VANESSJAH has a knack for poppier sounds, delivering the kind of catchy hooks that are destined to be hummed along to for days (the “I’m the one” refrain is a certified earworm).

The chorus of ‘I’m The One’ reaches anthemic levels à la Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, and the verses are sung frankly in the vein of Olivia Rodrigo.

It’s no surprise that VANESSJAH counts Stevie Nicks as a key inspiration, since ‘I’m The One’ recalls all the powerhouse moments and rock-infused flairs of the late singer.

So versatile is VANESSJAH’s sound that you can picture her both in a dingy garage or on the mainstream pop airwaves.

Like any great singer-songwriter, VANESSJAH is equally focussed on storytelling, as ‘I’m The One’ recounts her experience of realising that certain people aren’t meant for her.

“You’re gone in a rush,” she sings on the first verse, “‘till I’m just staring down at my hands.” It’s a level of vulnerability and honesty that also recalls VANESSJAH’s inspirations, and one that feels all-too-rare in the current pop landscape.

What all of it amounts to is a propulsive pop-rock heater that kickstarts what’s sure to be a breakout moment for VANESSJAH.

Listen to her new single ‘I’m The One’ below.