VASSY and Tigerlily bring a fresh spin to the 10-year anniversary of dance classic ‘Secrets’

Australia’s EDM powerhouses VASSY and Tigerlily breathe new life into Secrets

This year marks a decade since Secrets first took over festival stages and dance floors worldwide, brought to life by Tiësto, KSHMR, and multi-platinum singer-songwriter VASSY.

Now, two of Australia’s most formidable female forces in EDM, VASSY and Tigerlily, have teamed up to reimagine the global hit for 2025.

The new version keeps the euphoric energy and unforgettable hook of the original while adding a modern, high-voltage edge.

Ranked among Rolling Stone’s ‘Top 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time’ (VASSY #9, Tigerlily #47), the duo merge their unique styles to honour the track’s legacy while passing it on to a new generation of fans.

“This year marks a milestone anniversary for ‘Secrets’ and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate it. The fans have been asking me for years for another big EDM moment and the love for this song has been so strong since the day it was released. I’m so proud to finally give them what they’ve been waiting for — and to do it alongside another Australian female artist makes it even more special.

I’m beyond grateful to breathe new life into this track and keep people dancing to it all these years later.” – says VASSY.

“From the very first moment I heard ‘Secrets’ a decade ago, I was captivated. It quickly became a cornerstone of my sets, accompanying me on stages across Australia, Asia, Europe and America.

To now collaborate with the incredible powerhouse and talent that is VASSY on this reimagining, feels both deeply personal and truly special. It is an honour to breathe new life into a song that has meant so much to so many.” – Tigerlily says.

The Tigerlily x VASSY version of Secrets is set to light up streaming platforms, radio, and dance floors everywhere, proving that some tracks aren’t just timeless — they’re iconic.

Listen to Secrets below: