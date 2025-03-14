Vega Delanova’s Curated Dreamscape: A Playlist of Limerence, Shoegaze, and Y2K Nostalgia

Discover the musical DNA behind Vega Delanova’s Limerence—a mix of Midwest emo, hyperpop, and shoegaze that captures the ache of unfulfilled dreams.



Singer-songwriter, producer, and visionary Vega Delanova’s latest EP, Limerence, dives deep into the blurry lines of digital and physical relationships, weaving atmospheric shoegaze with modern pop sensibilities.

Based in Miami, Vega brings a fresh, introspective approach to the genre, crafting intricate soundscapes of distortion, clarity, and heartfelt lyrics that capture the ache of yearning.

Influenced by icons like Ethel Cain, Elliott Smith, and My Bloody Valentine, Vega’s music is both emotionally raw and sonically expansive.

Delanova’s curated playlist reflects this duality, offering a journey through the sounds that shaped their creative process—from Midwest emo and hyperpop to Y2K nostalgia and shoegaze.

Dive into Vega Delanova’s world of limerence, where fleeting connections and unfulfilled fantasies come alive through music.

Never Meant – American Football

Never Meant by American Football is a delicate tapestry of twinkling guitars and aching vulnerability, a sonic diary entry about love that slipped away. Its melancholic beauty feels like watching autumn leaves fall—timeless, inevitable, and hauntingly poetic. Impossible not to fall in love with the guitar melodies in this track, just like Vega did!



For Sure – Ethel Cain

This tune is a haunting, slow-burning ballad that feels like driving through an endless desert at midnight. With its raw, aching vocals and atmospheric production, it captures the weight of longing and the quiet desperation of love that lingers in the shadows, both beautiful and devastating. Delanova agrees this track is unforgettable!

Ribs – Lorde

Ribs by Lorde is a shimmering, nostalgic anthem that captures the bittersweet ache of growing up. With its pulsing synths and intimate lyrics, it feels like a late-night drive with friends, where laughter mixes with the quiet fear of time slipping away—a tender ode to youth’s fleeting magic.

Coma – Caroline Polachek

Coma by Caroline Polachek is a hypnotic dreamscape of lush, otherworldly textures and ethereal vocals. It feels like floating through a kaleidoscope of emotions—sensual, disorienting, and utterly mesmerising, as if caught between waking life and a surreal, glittering fantasy. Something special for sure.

Soon – My Bloody Valentine

Soon by My Bloody Valentine is a tidal wave of distorted guitars and hypnotic beats, a shoegaze anthem that engulfs you in layers of noise and melody. It’s chaotic yet euphoric, like the world melting into a shimmering, endless dream.

You can check out Vega’s playlist below, and don’t forget to check out the EP here!