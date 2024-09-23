Via Ripa Cut the Sugar Coating with Bold New Track ‘Fossil’

Via Ripa deliver ‘Fossil’ taking us on a ride filled with introspection, killer beats, and unapologetic honesty

Via Ripa, the Jersey Shore-bred indie rock outfit that formed in 2019, has spent the last few years quietly cultivating a sound that feels both familiar and fresh.

Their early years were spent recording songs from the initial whirlwind of inspiration that hit them right before the pandemic, with word-of-mouth hype growing as they played every venue possible once live music made its cautious return.

“We haven’t put out any new music since 2021 because we just kept writing,” the band explains. Their upcoming album is the result, with nine carefully curated tracks from a sprawling three-year period. “This is big for us—overwhelming, even—but we believe in these songs, and we think others will too.”

Their latest single, ‘Fossil,’ feels like a mission statement for that belief. It starts with a punch of indie rock energy, leaning into alt-rock sensibilities reminiscent of Faith No More or Pixies, with tight drum rhythms that quickly settle into a groove that feels unmistakably their own.

There’s a certain effortless cool that Via Ripa brings to the table, a blend of genres with nods to Television’s pseudo-surf rock vibes and Vampire Weekend’s infectious indie pop hooks. As the bass drops in, grounding the track in its moody, alt-indie rock aesthetic, you can hear the craftsmanship and precision that went into each layer.

‘Fossil’ is both a throwback and a push forward. It leans into nostalgia while gently nudging the listener to evolve, much like its titular subject—a person resistant to change.

The chorus delivers its emotional weight with a bluntness that’s both refreshing and sobering: “Times changing, the years go by, if you don’t want to live like this no more, then maybe you should go and fucking die.”

There’s no sugar-coating the frustration behind those words, and it’s that raw honesty that makes ‘Fossil’ stick. In a world that’s constantly spinning, the struggle to keep up with everything is laid bare.

The track’s depth is carried by its emotive vocals, which at times evoke the indie-pop delivery of Vampire Weekend’s ‘Oxford Comma,’ yet manage to retain their own unique texture.

Via Ripa isn’t just riding the indie rock wave—they’re shaping it. Their DIY ethic, combined with a willingness to experiment and genre-bend, sets them apart from the crowd, while their undeniable sense of melody keeps you hooked.

‘Fossil’ taps into something visceral, capturing the complexities of life and the weight of time with an edge that cuts deep.

It’s indie rock at its finest, enveloped in psych rock territory Via Ripa has creates something both nostalgic and modern.

Their forthcoming album is one to watch, and if ‘Fossil’ is any indication, we’re in for a ride filled with introspection, killer beats, and unapologetic honesty. Listen to their new single above, and check out more of Via Ripa below.