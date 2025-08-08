VibroVerb and ZeroSum by Colortone

Let’s talk about two of the most creative, feature-packed pedals to come out of Sydney in a long time. Colortone’s VibroVerb and ZeroSum aren’t just beautifully built — they’re dripping with sonic potential, and they’re both designed for players who love to tweak, explore and get weird in the best way possible. Whether you’re chasing swirling modulations or rhythmically rich delays, these pedals have you covered 🎚️🎶

Colortone VibroVerb: More Than Just a Tremolo 💫

The name might sound classic, but the VibroVerb is anything but ordinary. It’s a full-blown modulation workstation that mixes old-school charm with new-school control.

You get three tremolo types:

Optical Tremolo for that warm, vintage pulse 💡

Harmonic Tremolo for vibey, phasey textures 🌊

And a wild card: RotoVibe, which lives somewhere between tremolo and rotary magic 🎡

Pair that with three waveform options — sine, triangle and square — and you’re already looking at a deep sonic playground. Then there’s the Phase control, which shifts the timing and shape of your modulation for added movement and character.

But VibroVerb goes further than most mod pedals. There’s a built-in saturation circuit that adds rich, tape-like warmth, and an independent reverb that gives your signal a beautiful sense of space. These aren’t afterthoughts — they sound incredible and can be dialed in just right.

You can also store presets, use tap tempo, switch between mono and stereo, and access a second layer of controls that includes things like EQ, boost, drive and stereo spread. It’s a two-tiered system that rewards deep dives and experimentation — like having a vintage rack unit in pedal form 🔥

Colortone ZeroSum: Delay for the Detail Freaks ⏱️🎧

Where VibroVerb handles movement, ZeroSum takes care of echoes — and then some. This is a multi-head rhythmic delay with more flexibility than most multi-pedals.

You start by choosing one of three core delay modes:

Single Head for classic slapback or long trails

Dual Head for rhythmic interplay

Echo Pong for wide, ping-ponging stereo madness 🎾

Then — like its sibling — ZeroSum opens up a second layer of control. Flip a switch and you get access to:

Tape Degradation for lo-fi wobble and character 🎞️

Delay Drive to push the repeats with gritty saturation

Tilt EQ , which lets you shape the tone of your repeats by pushing either highs or lows

Feedback Q , a powerful filter that shapes how repeats feed back into themselves 🔁

And an Output Boost to lift your signal if needed

You can tap in tempo, use MIDI, plug in an expression pedal, and toggle between mono or stereo depending on your rig. Want presets? You’ve got three of them. Want rhythmic divisions? There’s a tempo multiplier built right in.

Every setting in ZeroSum feels musical. It’s the kind of delay that doesn’t just repeat your sound — it builds something new with it 🎨

Built in Sydney, Tuned for the World 🌏🎸

Both of these pedals are handbuilt in Sydney, and you can feel that care in every detail. The knobs, the toggles, the brushed metal enclosures — they’re boutique in the best sense. No fluff, no filler, just carefully designed tools that sound and look amazing on any pedalboard.

Colortone is quickly carving out a niche for players who want modern flexibility with vintage soul. These aren’t mass-market pedals — they’re made with love, tuned for tone chasers, and full of creative surprises.

The Verdict: Modulation and Delay Reimagined 🧠💥

If you’re looking for pedals that go deep without getting clinical, the VibroVerb and ZeroSum should be on your radar. They’re ideal for players who want character, creativity, and total control in one box. Whether you’re scoring a film, sculpting your next album, or just jamming in your room with headphones, these two will stretch your sound and inspire new ideas.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — there’s something special happening in the boutique pedal world right now, and Colortone is leading the charge 🏁🎛️

Want to see how they sound in action? Stay tuned — demos dropping soon 👀🎥