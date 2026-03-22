New video shows Justin Timberlake fumbling through a DWI arrest

Bye Bye Bye to that licence.
Under the cold glare of body cameras, Justin Timberlake’s star power dimmed on a Hamptons roadside in June 2024.
Released this past Friday, the eight-hour police footage captures the pop icon’s disoriented arrest after officers alleged he blew a stop sign, swerving in his BMW.
Struggling through field sobriety tests, a flustered Timberlake admitted, “these are like really hard tests,” his heart racing with nerves.
When asked his purpose in town, he stammered, “I’m on a world tour,” eventually reminding the officer, “I’m Justin Timberlake.” Just in case.
From the back of the squad car to a jail cell where he requested the light stay on, the footage shows a man humbled.
The release, agreed upon by his lawyers after a lawsuit to block it, accompanies his guilty plea to impaired driving, resulting in a fine, community service, and a public safety announcement.