Video Premiere: Day Dreamers channel the hysteria of the 90s with new single ‘y2k’

Naarm/Melbourne alt-rockers Day Dreamers are back, and they’re not holding back.

Following their January comeback single ‘Again, Again,’ the band has dropped their second track of the year, ‘y2k,’ a high-energy dose of apocalyptic punk that nods to the chaos of the world around us.

Frontman Zak says the track channels “the hysteria of 1999” while reflecting on the sense of panic felt in everyday life today. “Every day feels like an intense moment of panic that the world is about to end in one form or another—but choosing to still want, to accept pain, to move on from the past, and hold close what’s truly important,” he explains.

Written during a band trip to Venus Bay and inspired in part by local pop-punk heroes Bakers Eddy, ‘y2k’ blends explosive riffs, panicked vocals, and punchy melodies to capture that restless, in-the-moment energy. Recorded DIY-style from Zak’s bedroom and family lounge room, the track is raw, urgent, and unmistakably Day Dreamers.

Fans of Dear Seattle, TOWNS, and Sophisticated Dingo will feel right at home. Single art comes courtesy of Ben Erbacher and Chantel Kokke, completing a package that’s as visceral visually as it is sonically.

Day Dreamers are taking y2k to the stage with a single launch at Melbourne’s Retreat Hotel, before hitting Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane in November.

Watch the y2k video above, and check out tour dates below:

DAY DREAMERS TOUR

Friday October 24th The Retreat Hotel Melbourne TICKETS

Friday November 14th Woodshed Adelaide

Friday November 21st Lansdowne Hotel Sydney

Sunday November 23rd Junk Bar Brisbane