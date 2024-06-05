Video premiere: Vena Klymo devours cereal in colourful new video for ‘Soft Spot’

Tennis, knives and a bathtub jam session are all in a day’s work for Vena Klymo in the music video for latest single ‘Soft Spot’

Vena Klymo has today (June 5) shared the official music video for her single ‘Soft Spot’.

Premiering on Happy, the clip was co-directed by Emily Miguel-Leigh and Klymo herself, and follows as the singer-songwriter meanders through various homey locales in a warm summertime glow.

Whether she’s playing he loves me, he loves me not with a purple flower or versing herself in a game of backyard tennis, Klymo commands attention in every frame, matching the charisma of the track with scene-stealing flair.

Later, she brandishes a kitchen knife, lolls in the grass, clumsily cuts her hair and revels in her own reflection while sporting a cowboy hat.

Each shot of the clip could form the basis of its own mini-movie, or indeed serve as the single cover art, showcasing Klymo’s knack for pairing her sound with a spot-on aesthetic.

The eclectic vision later comes to include a helping of cereal served directly on a tabletop, and a bathtub-bound keyboard session. Watch that below.

The music video only adds to the rich artistry of ‘Soft Spot’, a charming indie-pop track that sees Klymo deconstruct a partner’s idealised perception.

Equal parts witty and vulnerable, the single showcases Klymo’s clear songwriting talent, brought to life by Lttle Kng’s lush production.

‘Soft Spot’ is said to usher in a bold new era for Klymo following her 2018 debut ‘Motions & Potions’ and if it’s anything to go by, we’re in for an absolute treat.

Watch the music video premiere for ‘Soft Spot’ above, and scroll down to listen to the single on Spotify.