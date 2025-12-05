Aftermath as Art: VÏKÆ’s ‘DOOMSDAY COLLECTIVE’

A ghost in crimson velvet.

Emerging from the quiet violence of contrast, VÏKÆ [Vee-Kay] is a phantom force in dark pop.

Shaped by a Ukrainian heritage and a New Zealand upbringing, her music is a sanctuary for chaotic, unpolished feeling, a classically trained heart pounding against the confines of perfection.

She sings in three tongues, weaving ancestral echoes with electric truths, and her sound exists in a haunted space between the melancholic fire of KAZKA, the elegance of ONUKA, and Luna’s experimental voltage.

This foundational ache finds its ultimate expression in DOOMSDAY COLLECTIVE (Deluxe), an anthology less conceived than archaeologically unearthed.

As VÏKÆ states, this is “the aftermath of every concept that fell apart,” a sonic collage salvaged from years of pandemics, heartbreaks, and discarded artistic eras.

The initial anthology’s eleven tracks are a breathtaking chronicle of modern despair, masterfully produced by Abigail Knudson.

From the bilingual dating-as-protest of ‘SWIPE RIGHT’ to the corrosive critique of ‘EAT THE RICH’ and the devastating crisis-helpline static of ‘OPERATOR,’ VÏKÆ crafts apocalypse pop that is both deeply personal and violently cathartic.

The Deluxe Edition, which landed today, detonates the narrative further.

Three new tracks act as recovered transmissions from the ruin. ‘FREQUENCY’ offers dance-floor spiritual revival, while ‘ANGRY GIRL (DDAY Edition)’ returns with retributive sharpness.

The stunning closer, ‘БІЖІТЬ, ВИХОДЬТЕ (you have a fetish for the apocalypse),’ merges Ukrainian and English into a fiery manifesto of “bombs and lipstick.”

It’s a perfect encapsulation of VÏKÆ’s world: elegant, furious, and beautifully doomed.

DOOMSDAY COLLECTIVE is the blueprint built from wreckage.

It’s the sound of a career, and a spirit, that refused to die.