Vince Staples asked fans how to promote his show – then roasted their ideas

Vince Staples turned his Season 2 promo for The Vince Staples Show into a comedy of its own – asking fans for marketing ideas.

Vince Staples has never been one to play the promo game straight. Ahead of the new season of The Vince Staples Show, the rapper and actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans for marketing ideas – and let’s just say, he didn’t love what came back.

With Season 2 of his Netflix series landing November 6, Vince told followers he had a marketing meeting coming up and wanted suggestions. The internet delivered, 704 replies to be exact – but not quite the gold he was hoping for. What followed was a full-on Vince masterclass in dry humour and playful roasting.

One fan suggested branded rolling papers, saying it could be “like matchbooks for promo.” Vince shot back, “If you plan to get high in honor of the show, crack is the minimum.” Another thought behind-the-scenes clips could do the trick, to which Vince replied, “BTS is just me in the rain holding coffee, but I do like the idea of bloopers.”

Someone even pitched physical DVDs, prompting Vince to joke about keeping discs alive — “we have to keep physical media alive because one day, the white people will tell us Living Single didn’t exist.” And when merch was mentioned, he warned fans: “If we catch anybody bootlegging merchandise, we [are] sending you to Uncle Charles.”

I have a marketing meeting for season 2 of the show on Monday. How do y’all want to be marketed to? — vince (@vincestaples) October 17, 2025

It was pure Vince: sarcastic, sharp, and somehow still endearing. The whole exchange became a mini event in itself – part fan engagement, part reminder that Vince isn’t about to let his brand get watered down by corny marketing.

Drop a mixtape nigga who cares — ::::::::::::: (@SoyGuzzi) October 17, 2025

He’s long been vocal about creative control, and this little social experiment proved the point: he’s happy to ask the fans, but he’ll still do things his way. Even his marketing has to feel authentic – a reflection of the same dry wit and self-awareness that make The Vince Staples Show what it is.

gimme $50,000 for marketing — wiki (@rxnda_rxnda) October 17, 2025

In the end, Vince probably didn’t get any campaign ideas, but he did give the internet another reason to tune in November 6th. Because honestly, if the rollout’s this entertaining, imagine what Season 2’s about to look like.