Violet Grohl drops rock fury on debut single ‘THUM’

The rock heiress is here to claim her throne.

Violet Grohl steps decisively from her father’s shadow with the gritty, riff-driven punch of her debut solo single, ‘THUM.’

Released alongside B-side ‘Applefish,’ the track arrives as a 7-inch vinyl on Bandcamp, as a raw, authentic introduction.

Moving beyond the jazz and folk covers she’s shared online, Violet channels the desert-rock swagger of Queens Of The Stone Age, a bold declaration of her own musical identity.

The 19-year-old crafted the songs with what she calls a “badass group of musicians,” including producer Justin Raisen.

<a href="https://violetgrohl.bandcamp.com/album/thum-b-w-applefish">THUM b/w Applefish by Violet Grohl</a>

While ‘THUM’ storms ahead with alternative force, the cinematic ‘Applefish’ showcases the haunting breadth of her vocals.

This isn’t her first rodeo, having performed with Foo Fighters and Nirvana alumni, but it’s a powerful, standalone statement that the Grohl rock legacy is in fiercely creative new hands.