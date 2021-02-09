Feeling heaps shit? This free quiz will tell you which vitamins you’re missing out on

Get your freak on with Vitable’s personalised vitamin packs, stacked with the minerals and good shit to keep you grooving 24/7.

Let’s be real, lockdown did us all dirty. Our mugs were frazzled, our split ends were horrendous, and the jeans have never felt so tight. Well, the New Year is here and that means it’s time to get your health back in check. A dead easy way to do just that is by throwing back a few vitamins on the daily.

Enter Vitable, the gods of tailor-made nutrition. Their no-fuss, consumer-based approach allows you, the lockdown-weary traveller, to get back to feeling your best.

Everyone’s health and wellbeing is different, and Vitable knows this for a fact. All you have to do is fill out a personalised questionnaire, targeting your health goals and lifestyle, and their nutritionist-grade algorithm will whip together a free recommendation of the vitamins, minerals, and essential herbs that your body’s been craving. Nutrition and wellness has never looked so good.

The process from screen to plate is surprisingly simple. Just jump over to the Vitable website, fill out a free, 5-minute online quiz pertaining to your health needs and concerns, and you’ll be sent a monthly vitamin subscription, stacked with all the good stuff you need.

Delivered in handy and portable sachets, Vitable cut out the middleman and ensure quality every single time. Join more than 160,000 fellow Aussies who have already tried and love these cheeky little vitamins.

Fill out your free online quiz here.