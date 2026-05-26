Vivid Live 2026 has kicked off – here’s what you can expect ahead

Kwn, King Stingray, Mallrat kicked off Vivid over the weekend – here’s what you can expect ahead.

Vivid LIVE is already underway with some incredible local and international artists making appearances across the Sydney CBD in venues like the Sydney Opera House, Carriageworks, Darling Harbour and Circular Quay.

This weekend saw some Aussie favs including Mallrat and Lyric, Pa777ience and Miles Nautau, Coterie, and King Stingray. International R&B artist Kwn made her Australian debut last night, at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

LA-based R&B group Thee Sacred Souls and UK-artist RUBII are set to make their much-anticipated Australian debuts, while Ella Mai returns to Australia, following her last performance in 2023.

Aussie R&B artists BOY SODA and That Gurl Bella are performing a free gig in Tumbalong Park on June 4th.

There’s no shortage of awesome musical talent for the whole Vivid Live run. Tonight, Alfa Mist and Rochelle Jordan are on at the Sydney Opera House. Tomorrow, you can catch Flying Locus and Gil Scott-Heron and more, as you take in the light and drone shows taking the CBD by storm.

Headliners Khamari and Mitski are playing sold-out shows across the next week and weekend.

Be sure to plan ahead for your travels because Vivid is only expected to get busier as the festival continues.

Keep up to date with all gigs and Vivid Live shows here.