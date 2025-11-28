Von Venn confronts reality with ‘Forgetting The Fall’

Sharper and more resonant than ever.

Helmed by the deft songwriting and multi-instrumental talents of Gary Cox, Dublin’s Von Venn returns with their 2025 album, Forgetting The Fall, a compelling collection that solidifies the project’s place in the modern indie landscape.

Following the critical success of their 2023 debut, Jeanie is Out, Cox has once again assembled his core team, keyboardist/producer Terry Doyle, vocalist Ciara Henry, and drummer Mark Wogan, to flesh out a new set of songs that are as melodically rich as they are lyrically astute.

The result is an album that feels both timeless and urgently contemporary, a journey that navigates the treacherous waters between youthful naivety and hard-won realism, ultimately finding a port in the storm of hope.

Cox’s wide-ranging influences, from the classic craftsmanship of Bowie and Lennon to the textured alt-rock of Radiohead and Wilco, are not worn as mere badges but are instead metabolised into Von Venn’s own distinctive sound.

The songs on Forgetting The Fall are built on a strong foundation of harmonic hooks and shimmering instrumentation, creating an immersive sonic experience that rewards repeated listening.

This thematic and musical journey is perfectly encapsulated in the album’s lead single, ‘Mainstream.’

The track is a potent critique of our increasingly partisan media landscape, capturing the frustration of trying to discern truth in an age of constructed narratives.

Driven by a taut rhythm section and Cox’s resonant vocal delivery, the song builds with a palpable tension that is finally released in a stunning, cathartic saxophone solo, written by Doyle and beautifully performed by Rebecca Lane.

It’s a moment of pure musical brilliance that elevates the track from a simple protest song to a complex and emotionally charged centrepiece for the album.

From the initial innocence to the cynical disillusionment and final call for clear-eyed action, Von Venn has crafted an album that mirrors our collective disquiet while offering a path forward.

It is a confident, mature, and deeply engaging work that marks a significant step forward for one of Ireland’s most promising indie acts.