Wallace & Gromit meet AI: Nick Park on the future of animation

Nick Park and Aardman Animations will explore AI while keeping their beloved clay magic intact.

If you grew up in the late 2000s, chances are Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run were cinematic staples of your childhood.

Now, Nick Park is looking ahead, exploring how AI might play a role in future projects without losing Aardman’s handcrafted charm.

Nick Park, co-founder of Aardman Animations, compared AI to the CGI revolution of the ’90s, recalling how Toy Story initially sparked concerns about stop-motion’s relevance.

“We thought, ‘How long have we got?” he said, reflecting on how the studio weathered technological shifts while seeing renewed interest in clay animation.

Park emphasised that authenticity remains the studio’s hallmark.

Aardman’s latest release, Vengeance Most Fowl, highlights the tension between old and new technology.

In the film, Wallace’s ‘smart gnom’ Norbot turns against him, a playful nod to tech anxieties.

The film premiered on BBC Christmas Day 2024 and won two BAFTAs, showcasing that stop-motion can still capture both hearts and accolades.

While AI could streamline animation or enhance visuals, Park insists the clay itself is central to Aardman’s identity.

“The clay is our USP and where the charm is,” he said, acknowledging fears within the industry about AI replacing human creativity.

For Park, the goal is to harness AI thoughtfully, preserving the soul of stop-motion storytelling for the next generation.

As Aardman steps into the AI era, fans can rest assured that Wallace & Gromit’s quirky, handcrafted world will remain as magical as ever.

Watch the trailer to Vengeance Most Fowl here.