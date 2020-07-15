Want to work at Enmore Audio? We’re looking for a new intern in Sydney

Enmore Audio is looking for new writing interns to join our team in Newtown, Sydney.

We’re looking for a few new faces to join our growing team and help take our projects to the next level. Please note this is an in-house Sydney based role.

Want to work alongside Enmore Audio’s team in Sydney? We’re hiring a new intern in our Newtown office – it could be you!

We are looking for writers and sound lovers to join our team of contributors once a week in our Newtown based studio. So if you’re gifted with a pen (or keyboard) and you’re always plugged in, with a passion for music production, gear and audio, we’d love to hear from you!

This is an in-house role, and the experience could be accredited with relevant media and journalism qualifications, and a letter of reference can be provided.

The role is initially unpaid, however, as we expand our editorial output we hope to develop a full-time in-house role for the right candidate.

We wouldn’t expect any work-related or out of pocket costs to arise, however, these would be covered if necessary.

Some skills and specifications that would be highly regarded include:

Experience in a writing role in the arts, publishing or entertainment industry

Knowledge of music production and audio gear

Excellent verbal communication skills

Excellent written skills including editing, spelling, and grammar

Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

The job specification looks something like this:

Research relevant and interesting news stories

Write highly compelling articles to strict deadline

Develop high-quality features and conduct compelling interviews

To apply, email [email protected] with a cover letter and resume.