Want to work at Happy Mag? We’re looking for a new intern in Sydney

Happy Mag are looking for new writing interns to join our team in Newtown, Sydney.
We’re looking for a few new faces to join our growing team and help take our projects to the next level. Please note this is an in-house Sydney based role.
We are looking for writers and music lovers to join our team of contributors once a week in our Newtown based studio. So if you’re gifted with a pen (or keyboard) and you’re always plugged in, with a passion for Aussie music, arts and culture then we’d love to hear from you!
This is an in-house role, and the experience could be accredited with relevant media and journalism qualifications, and a letter of reference can be provided.
The role is initially unpaid, however as we expand our editorial output we hope to develop a full time in-house role for the right candidate.
We wouldn’t expect any work-related or out of pocket costs to arise, however these would of course be covered if necessary.
Some skills and specifications that would be highly regarded include:
- Experience in a writing role in the arts, publishing or entertainment industry
- Knowledge of the music and arts scene in Sydney and beyond
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Excellent written skills including editing, spelling, and grammar
- Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills
The job specification looks something like this:
- Researching relevant and interesting news stories
- Write highly compelling articles to strict deadline
- Develop high-quality features and conduct compelling interviews
To apply, email [email protected] with a cover letter and resume.